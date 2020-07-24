Honouring General Dyer

24 July 2020 00:05 IST

(From an editorial)

Nothing perhaps has been more shocking to the Indian public in the whole of the disreputable Punjab episode than the enthusiastic approval which General Dyer’s brutal conduct has met with among a section of the European population in this country. The Englishwomen’s movement in India to present General Dyer with a sword of honour and a purse in appreciation of his callous massacre at Jallianwallah is one of the saddest signs of racial animosity. We might perhaps add that the Englishwomen’s present paradoxical attitude is not without precedent. For, it has to be regretfully stated that even so did the women of England seek to condone the inhuman atrocities of Governor Eyre in Jamaica a little less than a century ago — a condonation which called forth bitter protests from John Stuart Mill. We can conjecture what he will have said at the degeneration of that apathy towards unjust suffering to active condonation of it, not by the women of Britain at home who had probably the excuse of ignorance, but by those who are in India and are there by abusing India’s hospitality to them.

