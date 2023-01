January 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 04:56 am IST

Delhi, Jan. 26: A communique says: It is notified for general information that the Governor-General-in-Council with the approval of His Majesty’s Secretary of State for India has appointed Mr. D.M. Dalad, C.I.E., Member of the Council of His Majesty’s Secretary of State for India to be the High Commissioner for India in the U.K.