Heavy rains in Madras

November 16, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 15, 2022 10:28 pm IST

Last night witnessed the heaviest downpour we have yet had in Madras for many years. It has been recorded that about 9.80’ of rain fell from late yesterday night till 8 a.m. today. The rains were accompanied by severe thunder storms. Many houses in various parts of the city collapsed attended in one case with loss of lives.

It is reported that in George Town in Thiyappa Mudali street a child and woman were covered over by a building which fell down and their dead bodies were extricated. Almost all the low-lying cherries are still under water. In Mylapore from the Sanskrit College up to the Elliot’s Road water stood up at 3’ in height.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chitrakulam, which had already risen up to the level of the adjoining road, overflowed into the streets. Similar effects of the rain are to be seen in Triplicane, Park Town, Egmore and other parts of the city.

The trams were not able to run as usual up to noon to-day.

Trending

The Sub-urban trains of S. Rly were not able to run between Park town and beach till 11’o clock owing to the large amount of water on the railway line behind the Medical College. Passengers who had booked to Fort and Beach stations had to get down at Park.