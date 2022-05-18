Hazard of the frozen smile

Washington: No one talks about it, but there are definite medical hazards involved in running for the Presidency of the United States. One that is increasingly a problem has to do with a candidate’s face. Anyone who has been following the Democratic primaries on television knows that every Presidential hopeful always has a smile on his face. What people don’t know is that these smiles are frozen there and the longer the primaries go on, the less chance the candidates have of wiping them away. A plastic surgeon named Cooke told me, “Most of the candidates running for the Presidency have been smiling steadily for five months. By the time they get to Miami they will have smiled for eight months. The muscles controlling these smiles will have hardened them into place. I fear that by the time election day comes we could wind up with a President with a permanent stupid grin on his face.” “I don’t know,” I said. “Everybody likes to see a happy President. It’s all right to have a happy President,” Cooke said. “But what happens when he attends the funeral of another head of State? Suppose he has to go on television and tell the people the cost of living has gone up 25 per cent, and unemployment has reached a new high. He’d look pretty silly doing that with a smile.”