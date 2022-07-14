Hague Conference

The Hague, July 12: The meeting of the Private Property sub-Commission at which Lloyd Graeme presided lasted three hours. The chairman in unequivocal terms denied the numerous points on which Russians had failed to define their intentions. They were notably in regard to the recognition of debts and payments of compensation and the future status of property holders. Litvinoff requested that the question of credits be considered separately, but Lloyd Graeme expressed the opinion that credits and property guarantees were interlinked and announced that it was useless continuing the conference if this was the Russians’ final word.