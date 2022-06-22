Hague conference

Hague, June 20: The full British delegation had a meeting in the Palace Hotel this morning. The Empire delegates will depart in a day or two leaving their interests in the hands of British representatives. The Dutch Foreign Minister, Van Karnebeck, is today formally intimating to Russia the composition of the non-Russian commission on which counting Dominions as a part of Britain, 25 countries will be represented mostly by two delegates each. Britain is represented by Sir Lloyd Greame and Mr. Hilton Young, Italy by Baron Avezzina and Dr. Diannim, Belgium by Barons Cartier and Gelopin, Japan by Sat Councillor of the Embassy and Sokiga of the Ministry of Finance. The names of the French delegates have not yet been announced.