Greek defeat

Summing up the results of the big battle in Anatolia, an Angora communique claims that the offensive in Afion Karahissar sector, after having been pressed uninterruptedly for five days, has ended with the defeat of the bulk of the Greek army which has been split in two. The Northern army has been completely destroyed and dispersed. The southern army has suffered severe setbacks in Tulbunar sector and is retreating towards Ushak. War material, including one hundred and fifty guns of all calibres, has been captured. Kedoz and Kutayah have been occupied by the Turks.

