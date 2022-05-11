Govt. serious about land reforms

May 11, 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, May 10: The Union Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, said in the Rajya Sabha to-day that the Government was very serious in effecting land reforms as early as possible. Replying to the debate on the working of his Ministry, Mr. Ahmed said there was no truth in the allegation that the Prime Minister was not serious in this matter and hence delays occurred. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, was taking all action necessary not only for the enactment of ceiling laws but in their proper implementation as early as possible. The delay occurred due to unnecessary controversy on the subject. He said that Land Reforms Committee postponed the decision till Chief Ministers met and took a uniform decision. “I have no doubt whatever decision is taken, it will be followed by all States,” he added. Referring to the sugar industry, Mr. Ahmed said the Government was considering a long range policy for increasing sugar production and providing a proper price to sugarcane growers.