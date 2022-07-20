Govt plan for Independence jubilee

New Delhi, July 19: Mr. K.C. Pant, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, giving out the details of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of India’s Independence at a press conference here to-day, said the theme of the celebrations would be: “our determination to pursue the ideals that inspired the founding fathers; homage to our freedom fighters and martyrs; a review of the achievements of the last quarter of a century, particularly progress towards social justice and economic prosperity; a lasting monument in the form of developmental and welfare activities of permanent value to the common people, particularly the backward and poorer sections; emphasis upon self-reliance and self-sufficiency and preservation and further growth of the unity of the nation.” The 25-point programme of celebrations include the distribution of commemorative tamra patras (copper plates) to freedom fighters at ceremonies in the national capital and later in State headquarters, the setting up of a “bharat bhavan,” kisan bhavans, national gallery of portraits and museums, and the installation of a massive national monument in the capital. The monument being prepared by Debi Roy Chowdhury, a famous sculptor, will show Mahatma Gandhi leading a procession of freedom fighters. For the Parliament ceremony on the midnight of August 14/15, members of both Houses of Parliament will gather in the Central Hall. The President will preside over the function which will begin with observance of two minutes silence in memory of the martyrs.