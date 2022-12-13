Gesture to Pak.: Claim to two small villages given up

December 13, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 12: The External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, told Parliament to-day that as a gesture of goodwill India had given up its claim to the two little villages of Dhun and Ghikot along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir involving an area of only 0.45 square miles, after Pakistan agreed to vacate the Thakochak area across the international border covering roughly 1.5 square miles. Beyond this bare announcement, Mr. Swaran Singh did not take the two Houses into confidence about the rationale behind this quid pro quo in the name of rationalising the line of control through what he called a “minor adjustment of mutual claims.” But it became known that these two hamlets, which lie about eight miles west of Uri in the vicinity of the Poonch area, form part of over a dozen such pockets on the Indian side of the old ceasefire line which have remained under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. During the delineation talks, Pakistan stacked its claims to most of these pockets which were in its control at the time of last year’s ceasefire. Though India had conceded some of these claims, it refused to give up all these pockets since some of them were partly brought under Indian control during the recent conflict. Now as a gesture of goodwill it has decided to relinquish its claims to two more of these pockets, the hamlets of Dhun and Ghikot, which virtually form part of the Pakistani defence line in the Uri-Poonch region.