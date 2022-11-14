  1. EPaper
German University Welcome to Indians
November 14, 2022 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

The Rev. W. Mansell Merry, Rector of St. Martin and All Saints’, Oxford, writing in the “Monthly Intelligencer” of his parish, describes a visit to Cologne, and the readiness of the Germans to welcome Indian students. “It will probably be,” he writes, “of great interest to Oxford folk familiarised with the presence of coloured undergraduates to hear that during the next few years an enormous number of Indians will be undergoing training in the German Universities. Why an enthusiasm of this kind has suddenly arisen I cannot tell; but the fact of it is sufficiently significant. The Germans, who, as a rule, are averse to foreigner students, are giving these Indians a ready welcome and — what is really the serious side of the matter for us Englishmen — they will certainly see to it that a lover of the British Empire will not be included among the subjects taught”.  

