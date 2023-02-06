HamberMenu
Gambling in Bombay
Premium

February 06, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST

Poona, Feb 5: As the result of a Police raid on Saturday on a bucket shop carried on in the Main street in Poona Cantonment, 89 persons made their appearance today before Major Thorne, Cantonment Magistrate. These included the man in charge of the premises named Udhav Pandesa and others appeared to be punters who were alleged to have been in the place for the purpose of backing horses running in Bombay on the first day of the Bombay races. The police are stated to have collected over Rs. 3000 from the shop and from the pockets of those in it at the time. The case was not proceeded with as the chief accused asked for time in order to enable him to get legal advice as to the legality of the new Bombay Gambling Act. The adjournment was granted, bail being allowed.

