Fyaz Tyabjee’s position

November 24, 2022 03:41 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

We publish elsewhere the text of the letter which Mr. Fyaz Badruddin Tyabjee, President of the Congress Malabar Enquiry Committee, has felt himself constrained to write to the Press. Mr. Tyabjee makes it clear that neither he nor his colleagues have any axe of their own to grind. He says he is not even a Congressman and that his object in agreeing to accept the office is only to find out the truth. It is perhaps futile to expect the few Malabar Die-hards who have learnt to take their cue from a certain quarter to listen to reason and re-sile from the absurd position they have taken up. Those, however, who are able to place truth before prejudice can have nothing to lose and everything to gain by forwarding the cause of and participating in a searching and absolutely disinterested enquiry such as that which Mr. Tyabjee has undertaken. Hindu-Muslim understanding only stands to gain by a frank statement of the case of all shades of opinion among both the parties and we should be sorry if, owing to the factions and fictitious cry raised by the enemies of national unity, any section of the Malabar public keeps out of the enquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT