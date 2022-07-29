Frontier troubles

Simla, July 28: A communique says: In Waziristan, on 22nd instant the Takkizam came down en spate and washed away about 30 feet of the retaining wall of the road between Kotkal and Sora Rogha. The damager is however reported not to be serious and the breach is being repaired. On 24th, it was reported that the Chaisan Kach route from Tank to Manzal was impassable: also that the road across the river bed north of Jandela was unfit for cars. Reports from Masud County state that on 24th instant a party of about 50 Jalal Khel were lying up in Sagar Nala about 2 miles north-east of Jandola. The Jandola moveable column moved out from camp at 5-30 in the morning to attempt to round up this gang, but the enemy fled on the approach of our troops, suffering two casualties.