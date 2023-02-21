ADVERTISEMENT

Frontier raids
February 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 20, 2023 11:11 pm IST

Peshawar, Feb. 20: For the first time for several months a gang of transborder raiders has again appeared on the Dera Ismail Khan border. On the 11th February four of them seized a Hindu who was working in the fields near Raghma and carried him off. Constabulary and villagers promptly got out in pursuit and overtook the gang in a pass. They rescued the Hindu and wounded one of the raiders and had one man wounded themselves. It is believed that about 50 Wazirs altogether were attempting to commit offences, but they failed to bring off any successful raid. A Mahomedan of Datsamand village in Kohat District was recently carried off into independent territory on the Karram border, but the threat of immediate reprisals on the tribe concerned secured his release within a few days.

