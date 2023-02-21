HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frontier raids
Premium

February 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Peshawar, Feb. 20: For the first time for several months a gang of transborder raiders has again appeared on the Dera Ismail Khan border. On the 11th February four of them seized a Hindu who was working in the fields near Raghma and carried him off. Constabulary and villagers promptly got out in pursuit and overtook the gang in a pass. They rescued the Hindu and wounded one of the raiders and had one man wounded themselves. It is believed that about 50 Wazirs altogether were attempting to commit offences, but they failed to bring off any successful raid. A Mahomedan of Datsamand village in Kohat District was recently carried off into independent territory on the Karram border, but the threat of immediate reprisals on the tribe concerned secured his release within a few days.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.