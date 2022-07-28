Frontier raids

A hundred years ago, JULY 28, 1922 Archives
Frontier raidsJuly 28, 2022 00:15 IST
Simla, July 26: A Press Communique says:
Mahsud: During the past ten days there has been very little action on the part of Mahsuds. On the 18th instant a sepoy of the 37th Doaras who moving about a piquet at Khirgi was fired at and severely wounded. Another raid on a contractor's sheep by Jalal Khel took place on 15th at about 10 o'clock in the morning near Bera Rogha. The raiders after a fight with the Badragg a (tribal) guard in which the latter lost two men wounded cleared off with 100 sheep. During the pursuit it is believed that the raiders lost one man wounded.
Related Topics
Read more...