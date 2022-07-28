Frontier raids

Simla, July 26: A Press Communique says:

Mahsud: During the past ten days there has been very little action on the part of Mahsuds. On the 18th instant a sepoy of the 37th Doaras who moving about a piquet at Khirgi was fired at and severely wounded. Another raid on a contractor's sheep by Jalal Khel took place on 15th at about 10 o'clock in the morning near Bera Rogha. The raiders after a fight with the Badragg a (tribal) guard in which the latter lost two men wounded cleared off with 100 sheep. During the pursuit it is believed that the raiders lost one man wounded.