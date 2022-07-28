A hundred years ago, JULY 28, 1922 Archives

Frontier raids

Simla, July 26: A Press Communique says:

Mahsud: During the past ten days there has been very little action on the part of Mahsuds. On the 18th instant a sepoy of the 37th Doaras who moving about a piquet at Khirgi was fired at and severely wounded. Another raid on a contractor's sheep by Jalal Khel took place on 15th at about 10 o'clock in the morning near Bera Rogha. The raiders after a fight with the Badragg a (tribal) guard in which the latter lost two men wounded cleared off with 100 sheep. During the pursuit it is believed that the raiders lost one man wounded.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
From the Archives
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2022 12:41:18 am | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/frontier-raids/article65688923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY