The Government have decided, in view of the exceptional circumstances of the present season, when, owing to the failure of the early rains, the crops other than cotton had been poor and the ryots had had to depend on the cotton crop to make good, at any rate in part, the losses consequent on the failure of other crops, to extend the time for uprooting Cambodia cotton from 1st August until September 1st this year.

