Fifty years ago | Vadya Vrinda for Madras AIR
Published - October 23, 2024 02:50 am IST

Madras, Oct. 22: A Vadya Vrinda, an ensemble of instruments, Carnatic and Hindustani styles, totalling nearly 45 is to be set up in the Madras station of the All India Radio. The first National Orchestra, constituted in 1952, with the intention of synthesising the two musical streams of India, now functions from Delhi. Without compromising classical traditions, it had experimented and built up a repertoire of special compositions suited to orchestration. A few instruments of foreign countries may also form part of the Vrinda. The second unit in Madras, for which selection of artistes is in progress, is expected to commence working from January next.

Explaining the steps taken to improve the quality of music, Mr. Emani Sankara Sastri, Chief Producer, Carnatic Music, AIR, said very often, a performing artiste might not be able to render his best within the limited time of broadcast. It would take time for him to warm up and get “settled” but by then, the allotted time might lapse. It was hence proposed to invite musicians to the studio, make them give a recital, without being conscious about the time (as in a regular Cutcheri), record the entire concert, take out the best portion out of it, suitably edit and broadcast the excerpts later. It was also proposed to popularise choral music and group singing. Mr. Sankara Sastri said efforts were also being made to secure, from various sources, songs and recitals of master-singers who are now no more and build a store house of tapes and broadcast them over the national programmes, to make the younger generation know how the past-masters had handled and preserved this art.

From the Archives

