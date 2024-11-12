ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | U.S. and other countries sounded on food imports
Published - November 12, 2024 03:35 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 11: Mr. A.P. Shinde, Minister of State for Agriculture, told the Lok Sabha to-day that the Government had approached the United States and a number of other countries for foodgrain imports. “It would not be right to stand on false prestige,” he added.

“I don’t think there is any cause for panic at all,” he said, commenting on the food situation in the country. “We feel confident of facing the situation.”

Replying to a volley of questions on food imports, Mr. Shinde said that the world food situation was “somewhat difficult.” India had approached Canada, Australia, the European Economic Community, the U.K. and the USA. While a specific response from the U.S. was still awaited, offers had been received from other countries.

For the better part of the question hour on the opening day of the Lok Sabha winter session, the Minister was closely questioned on the prospect of imports and the food situation in the country.

Asked by Mr. S.N. Mishra (Cong-O) whether the Government stood by its statement that India would not import grains on concessional terms from the U.S., Mr. Shinde said: “As the position of the country stands to-day—our foreign exchange position, the problem posed by the energy crisis and our requirements—I think it would not be right to stand on false prestige.”

