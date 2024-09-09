New Delhi, Sept 9: The Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr. Bhutto, has told the visiting Sri Lanka Prime Minister, Mrs. Bandaranaike that “despite the set-backs caused by the Indian nuclear explosion, the process of normalisation (of Indo-Pakistan relations) was being resumed.”

According to Radio Pakistan, the above view of Mr. Bhutto was contained in a joint communique issued to-day at the end of Mrs. Bandaranaike’s five-day official visit to Pakistan.

The radio said that Mr. Bhutto apprised Mrs. Bandaranaike of the ‘evolution of Pakistan’s relations with India’ and told her that in accordance with the Simla Agreement the two countries (India and Pakistan) would “in due course discuss modalities of establishing durable peace between them, including a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

Mrs. Bhutto also informed Mrs. Bandaranaike of the “results” of his recent visit to Bangladesh and of the “positive” contribution that has been made towards “mutual understanding and reconciliation”, the radio said.

The communique said the two Prime Ministers were gratified over the progress made regarding Sri Lanka’s proposal for making the Indian Ocean a zone of peace.

Mr. Bhutto also apprised Mrs. Bandaranaike of the ‘initiative’ Pakistan had decided to take at the coming United Nations General Assembly session for the declaration of a nuclear-free zone in South Asia.

Pakistan and India had decided to establish a joint economic committee to promote co-operation between the two nations, the communique said.

