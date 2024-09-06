GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Nepal asked to clarify stand on Sikkim
Premium

Published - September 06, 2024 05:55 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 5: The Government of India has, through diplomatic channels, sought elucidation from Nepal over reports about the Nepalese Government’s views on the recent developments regarding Sikkim.

The Minister for External Affairs, Mr. Swaran Singh, to-day called in a representative of the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi and had discussions with him on the matter.

In Kathmandu, the Indian Ambassador, Mr. M. Rasgotra, called on the Foreign Secretary, Gen. Padma Bahadur Khetri, and lodged the second vehement protest in three days over the anti-Indian campaign in Nepal over the developments connected with Sikkim.

Mr. Rasgotra drew his attention to the damage done to Indian Embassy property and private Indian property and intimidation of Indians in Kathmandu.

The Envoy is believed to have stated that the Nepal Government may have to pay compensation for the loss suffered.

During his one-hour meeting with Gen. Khetri, Mr. Rasgotra is believed to have told him that there was official encouragement to the anti-Indian publicity through official media.

Published - September 06, 2024 05:55 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.