New Delhi, Sept. 5: The Government of India has, through diplomatic channels, sought elucidation from Nepal over reports about the Nepalese Government’s views on the recent developments regarding Sikkim.

The Minister for External Affairs, Mr. Swaran Singh, to-day called in a representative of the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi and had discussions with him on the matter.

In Kathmandu, the Indian Ambassador, Mr. M. Rasgotra, called on the Foreign Secretary, Gen. Padma Bahadur Khetri, and lodged the second vehement protest in three days over the anti-Indian campaign in Nepal over the developments connected with Sikkim.

Mr. Rasgotra drew his attention to the damage done to Indian Embassy property and private Indian property and intimidation of Indians in Kathmandu.

The Envoy is believed to have stated that the Nepal Government may have to pay compensation for the loss suffered.

During his one-hour meeting with Gen. Khetri, Mr. Rasgotra is believed to have told him that there was official encouragement to the anti-Indian publicity through official media.