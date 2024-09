Simla, Sept. 5: In the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Sir Charles Innes will move for reference to the Select Committee of the Bill to provide for better regulation of cotton ginning and cotton pressing factories.

Sri Basil Blackett will move for consideration of the bill to consolidate, amend and extend the law relating to levy of duties of Customs on articles imported or exported by land from or to Territory outside British India.

