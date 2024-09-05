GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Bhutan against appointment of new Indian Advisers
Premium

Published - September 05, 2024 05:50 am IST

Calcutta, Sept. 4: In its efforts progressively to assert its independence, Bhutan is understood to have told India that it will not encourage the appointment of any new administrative Advisers from India. The Bhutanese Government is not asking Delhi to withdraw the Advisers now at work, but it wishes to have no replacement when the various Indian Advisers finish their assigned terms. In some cases, their departure is being speeded up.

These Advisers work as part of the Indian Government and the Bhutanese Government Administration. In charge of the Bhutanese Government is the Indian Political Officer at Thimpu, who, like a Resident Minister, advises the King on foreign and basic elements of modern Police laws into Bhutan.

At present, there are senior Indian Advisers attached to the Bhutanese Ministries of Finance Development, and Trade, among others. Bhutan is treaty-bound to be guided by India in foreign affairs. There is also a Resident Indian Military Officer at Thimpu, the Bhutanese capital, with the rank of Brigadier.

The Indian Air Force establishment is at Paro. Some Indian Army officers have also been seconded to the Bhutanese forces.

Bhutan opened up its communications with India on the occasion of the coronation of the new King. Since then it has gone back into its isolation after its initial attempts to open its doors during the coronation. It is not clear whether the bar is from the Indian side or the Bhutanese.

