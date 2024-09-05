Dibrugarh, Sept. 4: About 700 tea garden and other coolies arrived here recently demanding repatriation to Madras. They complained that they had been ducked by recruits and wanted to be sent back home at Government expense. The Magistrate is making enquiries as regards 200 applications. The rest were refused. About 250 returned to work.

At Sibsagar there is a similar unrest among the garden coolies. About 400 coolies recruited from Madras Presidency proceeded to Jorhat and requested repatriation.