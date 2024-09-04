New Delhi, Sept. 2: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose sustained third degree burns in the air crash in Formosa on August 18, 1945, and died the same night, according to the Khosla Commission report presented to Parliament to-day. The report says Bose was informed on August 12, 1945, that the war was about to end and the Japanese had decided to surrender to the Allied forces. He discussed his future plans with his colleagues. It was decided that Bose should leave Singapore and try to escape to Russia, where he hoped to find asylum. On August 16, Bose left Singapore, accompanied by Col. Habibur Rehman and others and arrived at Bangkok the same day and spent the night there. On the morning of August 17, they left by two planes for Saigon. The planes, in which Bose and his party travelled to Saigon, had to go back, and fresh arrangements had to be made for the next stage of the journey. Bose was informed that only two seats could be given to him in a Japanese bomber. He was very upset because he wanted to carry all the members of his party with him. Habibur Rehman accompanied Bose and the plane arrived at Touraine on the evening of August 17. It left Touraine the next morning reaching Taipei in the afternoon. The plane took off at 2-35 p.m. on August 18, but within a few seconds one of the engines flew out and the plane crashed near the fringe of Taihoku airfield. The body of the plane broke into parts and caught fire. The pilot was killed inside the plane. The rest of the crew and passengers came out but all of them had burn injuries. Bose received very severe injuries. They were carried to the army hospital nearby, where Bose died.

