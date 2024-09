The Secretary, Assam Congress Committee, wires under date Jorhat Sept. 1: 429 coolies from the Lakwa Tea Estate in the Sibsagar sub-division arrived at Dorhat after walking 65 miles on Friday the 29th August to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district to lay their grievances against the garden authorities who induced them through their recruiters to come to the garden on misapprehension of prospects about 5.5 months ago but were disillusioned in the tea estates.

