GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | HMT Sales to go up in three years
Premium

Published - September 30, 2024 04:17 am IST

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29: The Hindustan Machine Tools Limited would increase its turnover from Rs. 43 crores to Rs. 100 crores in the next three years when it completes its expansion and diversification programme, Dr. S. M. Patil, Chairman of the Company, told a press conference here today.

Dr. Patil said this would however push up the capital outlay of the company to Rs. 100 crores from about Rs. 70 crores at present.

Dr. Patil said the recognition that HMT had won in the sophisticated international machine tool markets could be seen from the agreement it had signed last year with Kearney and Trecker Marvin of U.K. under which it would supply the basic machines for the numerical controls for sale abroad. HMT would gradually take on more and more of the numerical controls part of the work to make the entire product in India. HMT had already secured orders worth £1.5 millions (Rs. 2.8 crores) for the next three years.

HMT also signed another agreement with Machine Tool Works Buchrle and Co. Oerlikon, Switzerland, for the export of engineering documentation and equipment to the Swiss company and the contract was worth 4.5 million Swiss francs (Rs. 2.8 crores).

Published - September 30, 2024 04:17 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.