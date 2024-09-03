Madras, Sept. 2: A one-year post-graduate diploma course in television engineering is expected to be started at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guindy, from next year.

About 20 engineers will be admitted to the course every year for specialised training in television technology with a view to making the country self-reliant in this field.

Introduction of the new course is part of the plan for diversification of the Institute’s educational programmes, outlined by Mr. K.T. Chandy, Chairman of the Governing Body of the IIT, in a talk with newsmen last night.

Mr. Chandy said the Madras IIT, which had during the past 15 years built up a high standard of technical education and developed a substantial capability for undertaking research, was now attuning itself to the task of making the country self-reliant in technology. With a view to creating the required human material, it was proposed to increase gradually the intake of students for post-graduate and research work. There were at present 1,200 students at the undergraduate level and about 800 engaged in post-graduate and research work. The idea was to increase, over the next five-year period, the number of students doing research so as to maintain the proportion of 1:1 between the undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

He said the research programmes at the IIT were also being oriented to deal with the problems facing the country.