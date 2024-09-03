GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Civil war in China
Premium

Published - September 03, 2024 05:27 am IST

Shanghai, September 2: General Luyungh Siang’s forces have cut the Shanghai-Nanking Railway 15 miles from Shanghai breaking the railway communication with Peking.

In view of the outbreak of hostilities between Kiangsi and Chekiang the rival warlords are endeavouring to raise armies large enough for a long and severe campaign and are carrying on the policy of ruthless and wholesale conscription. Nanking and other towns in the zone of hostilities have been cleared of labourers and coolies, while the better classes are taking refuge in flight. Troops are tyrannising everywhere commandeering everything possible.

