Fifty years ago | Raids on paper dealers’ firms and houses in Madras
Premium

Published - September 27, 2024 03:34 am IST

Madras, Sept. 26: In a series of raids conducted yesterday in Madras on office premises and godowns of groups of firms dealing in paper, and residences of the dealers Rs. 7 lakhs in cash, Rs. 12 lakhs worth of gold jewellery, Rs. 9 lakhs worth of shares of different companies and considerable number of documents were seized by Income-tax authorities.

According to a departmental spokesman, one firm engaged in paper manufacture and its mill in the south were also searched. Searches were also made in connected premises in Bombay and Calcutta.

The spokesman said that 25 safe deposit lockers were sealed. Two lockers were opened and searched. One contained Rs. 1.5 lakhs in cash. The owner of the locker had earlier admitted that he had deposited Rs. 1.5 lakhs in the locker and that it was “unaccounted money”. The other locker contained gold jewellery. The remaining 23 lockers would be searched in the next few days.

