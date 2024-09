London, Sept. 26: Commenting on the Assembly’s resolution in favour of the abolition of the Cotton Excise Duty, the “Manchester Guardian” quotes the Share Report from Bombay newspapers referring to the prosperity of the Indian Cotton Industry and states that the removal of the Excise Duty would mean on an average an extra six per cent dividend to the shareholders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.