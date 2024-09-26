New Delhi, Sept. 25: The Government of India to-day reacted sharply to Pakistan’s reported annexation of the State of Hunza in Jammu and Kashmir and charged Mr. Bhutto with using his strictures against India on the Sikkim issue as a cover-up for this “hasty and arbitrary” action of his. The reaction came from an official spokesman here this evening.

The spokesman said Pakistan’s unilateral action “abolishing” Hunza, which is a principality of Jammu and Kashmir, and merging it with the northern area of that country had brought about “a material change in the situation”.

Pakistan “has no right or sanction for this”, he said. The spokesman said the Government of India noted this development with “surprise”.

The following is the text of the spokesman’s comment: “Prime Minister Bhutto’s announcement reported by Radio Pakistan on September 24 to the effect that the State of Hunza has been abolished and this area has been merged with the northern areas to be administered by the Resident Commissioner of Gilgit and Baltistan has been noted with surprise. The haste and arbitrariness of this action is particularly glaring in view of the fact that Hunza is a principality of the State of Jammu and Kashmir which had acceded to India and thus at best Pakistan is only in illegal occupation of the northern area of this State. Pakistan, though this action, has unilaterally brought about a material change in the situation regarding one of the northern territories of Jammu and Kashmir for which it has no right or sanction.”