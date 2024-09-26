GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Spinning club at Cochin
Published - September 26, 2024 03:12 am IST

Cochin, Sept. 26: Under the auspices of the Kerala Provincial Khadi Board a Spinning Club was opened here yesterday in honour of Mr. Gandhi’s birthday through the efforts of Mr. Kurur Nilakanta Nambudripad. So many as twenty members have been enrolled including Messrs. Dwarkdas Govinda Sarma, Bahulayan, and Rainaswami Aiyer and it is stipulated that every member should spin at least for half an hour every day and send 3,000 yards of well-twisted handspun yarn every month to the All-India Khaddar Board.

