A hundred years ago | Madras Telephone Directory
Published - September 25, 2024 03:01 am IST

The Madras Trades Association having complained to the Madras Telephone Company Limited of errors in the current edition of the Telephone Directory, the Company wrote thanking the Association for calling their attention to the errors. They noted, however, that the errors were for the most part of the order of a comma instead of a full-stop or vice versa, and would not, therefore, prevent subscribers when consulting the Directory from obtaining the correct numbers. The Company agreed, however, with the Association that there should be improvement in the printing and promised to take such steps as they hoped would minimise all the errors of the type referred to by the Association in future publications.

