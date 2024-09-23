Bangalore, Sept. 23: The former Maharaja of Mysore, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, passed away here this morning at his Bangalore Palace, after a brief illness. He was 55.

A former Governor of Karnataka (then Mysore), and Tamil Nadu (then Madras), Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was taken seriously till last night and the end came at 9-20 a.m. to-day.

Mr. Wadiyar had returned to the Bangalore Palace last Friday after a visit to the holy shrine at Sringeri. He had complained of restlessness on his way to Bangalore and his condition became critical last night. He died of broncho-pneumonia and cardiac failure. According to doctors who attended on him, he was conscious till the last moment and the end came peacefully.

The former ruler is survived by his wife Maharani Thirupura Sundarmanni, a son, three daughters and Princess Satyapremakumari Devi whom he had married in 1938. Only recently, one of his daughters passed away.

The Chief Minister, Mr. D. Devaraj Urs, and his Cabinet colleagues were among the first to pay their respects to the former ruler. Mr. Urs also personally supervised the arrangements for taking the body to Mysore.

The cremation took place in the evening in Mysore.

The Government declared holiday to-day for all Government offices, educational and other institutions throughout the State. The flags on Vidhana Soudha and other Government offices were flown at half-mast. State mourning would be observed for seven days.