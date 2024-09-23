London, Sept. 22: Claiming that the Rubber Export Restriction Scheme in Malaya and Ceylon amply justified itself the “Financial Times” says the persistent campaign to wreck restriction is beginning to be regarded with something more than mere suspicion. Certain large American consumers are known to be desirous of acquiring a substantial stake in rubber production in British Malaya, Ceylon and elsewhere. They are aware that if rubber can be brought well below a shilling large areas will fall inevitably into their hands of practically their own price.

