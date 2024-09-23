GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Rubber export restriction
Premium

Published - September 23, 2024 03:12 am IST

London, Sept. 22: Claiming that the Rubber Export Restriction Scheme in Malaya and Ceylon amply justified itself the “Financial Times” says the persistent campaign to wreck restriction is beginning to be regarded with something more than mere suspicion. Certain large American consumers are known to be desirous of acquiring a substantial stake in rubber production in British Malaya, Ceylon and elsewhere. They are aware that if rubber can be brought well below a shilling large areas will fall inevitably into their hands of practically their own price.

Published - September 23, 2024 03:12 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.