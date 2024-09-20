Simla, Sept. 19: It is understood that an agreement has almost been reached between the Government and the Nationalist Party on the question of the separation of railway finance: “In view of the fact that the Assembly agrees to the resolution passed in February 1923 in favour of State management of Railways, these arrangements shall hold good only so long as the East Indian Railway and G.I.P. Railway and the existing State managed railways remain under State management.

