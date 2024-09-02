New Delhi, Sept 1: A second earth station is being built near Delhi to beam All India Radio television programmes for rebroadcasting to 2,400 villages in six States from the American television satellite being moved to a position over India next year for an instructional experiment.

Originally the earth station at Ahmedabad, now being upgraded, was by itself to provide the programmes for transmission to 5,000 villages all over India.

The original target of reaching 5,000 villages, for instruction in modern agricultural practices and family planning methods during the one-year experimental period, is, however, being met by direct ground transmission to 2,600 villages from Delhi, Amritsar and a new Nadiad station near Ahmedabad.

These revised plans became known at a press briefing here last week-end by experts of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) who have carried out a mid-term review of the preparations.

Mr. Richard L. Nickelson, an UNDP-ITU (International Telecommunications Union) expert, said the Indian experiment was unique for UNDP in that most of the designing, a fabrication and installation was being made with indigenous know-how.

Mr. John Ball, another UNDP-ITU expert, said the review had shown that all earth facilities and programmes would be ready by the time the NASA satellite is moved near India by June next year.

Under the revised plans, the Amritsar TV station will be able to pick up programmes beamed via the satellite for re-transmission to the surrounding areas, while the Nadiad station will pick up programmes from Ahmedabad station via a micro-wave link.

