Separation of Agra and Oudh suggested

Allahabad, Aug. 30: A mass memorial to H.E. the Viceroy is being sent after signature of the Allahabad citizens protesting against the gradual removal of the capital to Lucknow and praying as a final remedy the separation of the two provinces.

