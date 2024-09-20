GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Bakhia, Mastan & 7 others detained in swoop on smugglers
Published - September 20, 2024 03:30 am IST

Bombay, Sept. 18: Nine persons including Sukur Naran Bakhia and Haji Mastan, described to be smuggling kingpins, were arrested and detained to-day under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) within hours after it was amended by a Presidential Ordinance late last night.

The Police, the Customs and the Directorate of Revenue intelligence are combing the Bombay underworld to catch more suspected smugglers in their net.

The tightlipped officials declined to divulge the number of smugglers they are hunting for, but authoritative sources indicated that the net had been spread for a score of notorious smugglers.

Five of the suspected smugglers — Nainmal Punjaji, Shah Champalal Shah, Rajaballi Hirjee Meghani, Nathalal Rupsi Shah and Kantilal Nanchand Shah — were arrested in Bombay and taken to Yeravada jail.

From the September 19, 1974 edition as there was no edition on September 20, 1974

