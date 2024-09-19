GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Tata’s sheet mills.
Premium

Published - September 19, 2024 03:20 am IST

Jamshedpur, September 15: The sheet mill of the Tata Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., has come into operation from today. It is one of the units forming the “Greater Extensions” which the Steel Company launched into in 1920. This mill stands unique in India. It will roll sheet steel, and corrugated sheets will be one of its principal products of manufacture. As is well-known all corrugated sheets are at present imported, and the operation of this mill will put the Tata’s independent of foreign sources of supply, and it is hoped that the country’s demand will also be met. Some 63 operatives for this mill have recently arrived in Jamshedpur. These men are nearly all of them Tee-side Ironworkers and their pay ranges from Rs. 600 to Rs. 1,500 per month.

From the Archives

