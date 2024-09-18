Trivandrum, Sept. 17: The conference of Transport Ministers of Southern States here to-day decided to request the Union Government to review its recent directive that permits should not be issued for vehicles to operate on routes exceeding a distance of 500 km.

The conference said that this directive caused considerable difficulty to the Southern States where the railway lines were comparitively limited and road transport was the mainstay to transport essential articles. It decided that this position should be brought to the notice of the Centre and if necessary require it to convene a conference of the Ministers of the Southern States.

The one-day conference was attended by the Ministers, Messrs. Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu), K.H. Raghunath (Karnataka), and M.N. Govindan Nair (Kerala). Officials from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh attended the conference. Pondicherry was not represented.

The Kerala Chief Minister, Mr. A. Achutha Menon, inaugurated the conference. Mr. Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu) presided. Mr. M.N. Govindan Nair (Kerala) welcomed the gathering.

The feasibility of setting up a road transport “training, research and development institute” in South India, similar to the one functioning at Poona, was considered by the conference. Since Tamil Nadu was already examining a proposal in this regard, the conference requested that State to pursue it further.

