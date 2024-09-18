ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Bombay factories
Published - September 18, 2024 03:37 am IST

Bombay, Sept. 17: The annual report of the working of the Factories Act in Bombay Presidency shows an increase in the number of factories by 141 in 1923, the total number now being 1,203, the increase being mainly due to operations of the amended Act which now brings under control factories employing between 20 and 50 persons in addition to those employing over 50 operatives. The total number of operatives fell from 3,60,518 tp 3,56,418 of whom nearly seventy thousand were women and the number of children have fallen from 15,800 to 11,400, a reduction of 28 per cent in two years. 

