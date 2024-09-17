A correspondent writes: Information has been received from Washington that in the annual Shorthand speed competition held on Aug. 18th by the National Shorthand Reporters’ association, the championship was won by Mr. Charles L. Swem, a writer of Gregg Shorthand and formerly official reporter to the late President Woodrow Wilson. Mr. Nathan Behrin, the greatest writer of Pitman Shorthand the world has yet produced, secured the second place. The third place was won by Mr. M.J. Dupraw, a young Gregg writer, eighteen years of age.

