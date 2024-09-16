Trivandrum, Sept. 15: There was no proposal now to abolish licence fees for radio sets because of the financial stringency, Mr. L.K. Gujral, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said at a “Meet the Press” programme in the Trivandrum station of AIR to-day.

Pointing out that rural areas did not have more than 10 to 15 per cent of the total number of 1.5. crore licensed radio sets, he said this situation could perhaps be improved by abolishing licence fees for radio sets in those areas. But the more important thing would be to make available low-cost radio sets.

He said radio coverage had improved now to 90 per cent of the areas and 93 per cent of the population of the country from 67.6 per cent of the area and 56.6 per cent of the population at the beginning of the Fourth Plan. It was proposed to set up two transmitters as also studios in Lakshadweep. The areas left uncovered were broader areas and socially depressed areas.

He said commercial services would be started from the Trivandrum and Calicut stations in a couple of months.

On absorbing casual artistes into regular service, Mr. Gujral said he was personally against having two parallel services and in favour of a merger. But the leaders of their union were not for it. He said he was taking up the question of extending the pension benefit to these artistes.