Coimbatore, Sept. 14: The following Government order on the Coimbatore water supply scheme is issued: The revised estimate forwarded by the Sanitary Engineer for the supply of water to Coimbatore town with Siruvani River as the source of supply amounting to Rs. 41 lakhs are administratively approved. The estimate provide for the purchase in India of cast iron pipes of the British standard specification. The plans and estimates drawn up for the purpose are forwarded to the Public Works Department for technical sanction.

The Government are prepared to make a grant of half the cost not exceeding 20.5 lakhs and the Council will have to find the other half.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.