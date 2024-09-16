GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Coimbatore water supply
Published - September 16, 2024 04:15 am IST

Coimbatore, Sept. 14: The following Government order on the Coimbatore water supply scheme is issued: The revised estimate forwarded by the Sanitary Engineer for the supply of water to Coimbatore town with Siruvani River as the source of supply amounting to Rs. 41 lakhs are administratively approved. The estimate provide for the purchase in India of cast iron pipes of the British standard specification. The plans and estimates drawn up for the purpose are forwarded to the Public Works Department for technical sanction.

The Government are prepared to make a grant of half the cost not exceeding 20.5 lakhs and the Council will have to find the other half.

