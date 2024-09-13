Calcutta, Sept. 12: Seven out of West Bengal’s 16 districts are now undergoing conditions of distress which are said to be the worst since the notorious war-time Bengal famine of 1943. These seven districts cover more than 45,000 square kilometres out of the State’s total area of 87,600 square kilometres. The afflicted people of these districts number about 16 millions out of the State’s population of 44 millions.

The affected districts are: Bankura, Midnapore, Purulia, Malda, West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch-Behar. The worst hit are the three western districts of Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia.

Midnapore is the third biggest district in the country with more than 35 lakh population, and an area of nearly 14,000 square kilometres.

